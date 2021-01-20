How Britain is set to help power the Gulf’s carbon-neutral goals

Britain is set to play a major role in the Gulf’s transition to a more sustainable, carbon-free economy, experts have said.

“The UK and UAE have been partners for a very long time, beginning with the joint collaboration on Masdar City,” said Dr Nawal Al-Hosany, Permanent Representative of the UAE International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) at the IRENA 11th Assembly on Tuesday.

Abu Dhabi-owned Masdar, one of the world’s leading sustainability investors and renewable energy developers, was the first investor in the UK’s £400 million Charging Infrastructure Investment Fund (CIIF) in 2019, with an investment of £35 million.

The CIIF aims to more than double Britain’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure with 3,000 new rapid charge points by 2024 as part of its ambition to end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040.

“We seek more collaboration with the UK in terms of knowledge sharing and innovation,” said Al-Hosany. “Ahead of Britain’s hosting of the COP26 climate change conference this year we see an opportunity to share more knowledge, in areas such as solar and water.

“The UK has many large-scale wind farms – some of which the UAE has invested in – and we look to Britain for examples of global best practices and policies for windpower,” she added.

UK–UAE collaboration

Masdar has investments in the 630MW London Array, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms in operation, the 402MW Dudgeon offshore wind farm in England, and Hywind Scotland, a 30MW floating wind power development situated near the coast of Aberdeenshire, as well as ongoing research and development into next-generation clean technologies at the University of Manchester.

“We are very proud of our collaboration with UK and Britain was one of the founding partners of IRENA,” Al-Hosany said.

The global call to address climate change lends an opportunity to lay the foundations for sustainable, inclusive growth and create employment in the industries of the future. The UK and the Middle East are increasingly discovering common ground between Britain’s energy strategy priorities and the visionary strategies of the Gulf.

Underpinning the British economy, the greentech sector employs more than 750,000 people. In 2019, it invested over £14 billion in the UK and generated £95 billion in value-added economic activity.

Close collaboration between energy sectors and the UK’s academic and research communities is continually bringing new technologies to market – many of which are making their way to the Gulf.

Dr Nawal Al-Hosany, the UAE’s Permanent Representative to the UAE International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA)

Covid-19 lessons

“The advent of Covid-19 has shown has that it’s possible to dramatically reduce emissions. There is no way we will not learn our lesson from the pandemic. We all share a responsibility for a sustainable future,” Al-Hosany said.

“Since the onset of COVID-19 we have seen more companies invest into ESG (environmental social governance) and look into sustainable policies,” she said. “Customers are now more aware of adjusting to climate change; the pandemic has driven companies to become more sustainable, not less.”

According to IRENA, clean energy has advanced rapidly in the Gulf countries since 2014. The regional project pipeline reached almost 7GW of new power generation capacity by 2018, after record-breaking bids at auctions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia made solar power cost-competitive with conventional energy technologies.

The UAE’s capacity for clean energy alone has increased by more than 400 percent in the last decade. According to the former Minister of Climate Change and Environment Thani Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the country’s renewable energy portfolio increased from 10MW to 1,800MW in 2019. Plans are in the offing to plug a target of 6,500MW of renewable power into to the grid by 2030.

The UAE’s capacity for clean energy alone has increased by more than 400 percent in the last decade

Climate change goals

“Addressing climate change is key to a healthy recovery and to building a sustainable future,” said HE Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, speaking at the ADSW Summit 2021. “The economy of the future is a green economy and the society of the future is a green society,” he added.

Taking place in the UAE capital until January 21, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2021 consists of a series of high-level virtual events, bringing together experts and leaders to define new pathways for delivering a green recovery in a post-Covid-19 world.

“Today, as we rebuild our world in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we recognise more than ever the need to decarbonise our infrastructures, to promote sustainable consumption and production of essential resources, and to enhance our resilience to climate change,” said Al Marar.

Five things we learned

Britain is a major partner in the Gulf’s transition to a carbon-free economy

The UAE looks to Britain for examples of global best practices and policies for wind power

The Gulf renewables project pipeline reached almost seven GW of new power generation capacity by 2018

The UAE’s capacity for clean energy has increased by more than 400 percent in the last decade.

The UK greentech sector employs more than 750,000 people