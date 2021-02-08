UAE’s Masdar eyes further growth in US clean energy market after EDF deal

Abu Dhabi-based Masdar on Monday announced that it has achieved the first closing on the acquisition of 50 percent of a 1.6-gigawatt (GW) clean-energy portfolio of projects in the United States from EDF Renewables North America.

Masdar and EDF Renewables North America announced last year that they had agreed to partner in eight renewable energy projects.

The portfolio includes three utility-scale wind projects in Nebraska and Texas and five photovoltaic (PV) solar projects in California, two of which include lithium-ion battery energy storage systems.

All three wind projects are currently in the final stage of construction and expected to begin commercial operations in the first quarter of this year, Masdar said in a statement.

The 243MW Coyote wind project is located in Scurry County, Texas, the 273MW Las Majadas wind project is in Willacy County, Texas and the 300MW Milligan 1 wind project is in Saline County, Nebraska.

Of the five projects in California, four started commercial operations in December, all located in Riverside County. The final project in California will reach commercial operation in December 2021.

“This is a significant milestone in our collaboration with EDF Renewables North America, with these projects now actively contributing to US renewable energy objectives,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar (pictured above).

“As the second-largest renewable energy producer in the world in terms of installed power capacity, the US offers considerable scope for further growth, and with President Joe Biden having made clean energy investment a key priority for his administration, we clearly anticipate greater opportunities in this market.”

Bruno Bensasson, EDF Group senior executive vice-president Renewable Energies and chairman and CEO of EDF Renewables, added: “I am very pleased to extend to the United States, our historic partnership with Masdar established in the Middle East. The US renewables market represents a highly attractive growth potential… Through this new cooperation with Masdar, we will continue to build on our joint successes.”

Power from the diversified portfolio projects will be sold under long-term contracts to a variety of offtakers, including utilities, hedge providers and community choice aggregators.

In total, the eight projects have created more than 2,000 jobs in the country’s clean energy sector, and will displace more than 3 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually.