Kuwait oil giant announces biggest ever gas discovery

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company reveals details of discovery in Malaysia

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) CEO Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah.

Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC) on Wednesday revealed details of its largest ever gas discovery.

According to a release, the company said the discovery, which was made through its wholly owned subsidiary KUFPEC Malaysia (SK-410B) Limited, was proven by the Lang Lebah-2 appraisal well in the SK-410B Block, located approximately 90 kilometres offshore Sarawak, Malaysia.

The appraisal drilling campaign followed the successful drilling of the first exploration well, Lang Lebah-1RDR2, in the SK 410B Block, in 2019.

A statement said: “KUFPEC Malaysia (SK-410B) Limited holds a 42.5 percent working interest under the PSC, with Petronas Carigali Sdn. Bhd. and PTTEP HK Offshore Limited (as operator) holding 15 percent and 42.5 percent working interests, respectively.”

It added: “The appraisal drilling in Lang Lebah-2 was completed at a total depth of 4,320 metres, with over 600 metres of proven net gas pay.”

The well was tested and flowed at 50 million cubic feet of gas-per-day with a significant amount of gas in place, indicating a substantially larger reservoir than the initial estimate.

“This successful world-class gas discovery is a testament to our steadfast efforts to maximise the value to our shareholder by exploring for hydrocarbons in highly prolific basins,” said KUFPEC CEO Shaikh Nawaf Saud Al-Sabah.

“KUFPEC played a strong and active role in maturing the prospect that led to a giant discovery. I am proud of our team,” he added.

KUFPEC is an international upstream company engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas outside Kuwait and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

