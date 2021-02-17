‘Don’t try to predict the unpredictable’, says Saudi energy minister

Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Energy on Wednesday warned those trying to second guess the next move of OPEC+ not to “predict the unpredictable”.

Speaking at 11th edition of the IEA-IEF-OPEC Symposium on Energy Outlooks that is being hosted virtually from Riyadh by the International Energy Foundation, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud, said that one of the key lessons to come from the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic has been the “futility of trying to predict what is around the corner”.

He said: “The best way we can do so is to increase our preparedness and resilience, realising that the collective action is the best way to tackle the challenges ahead.

“Under the subject of predictability, this also applies to those who are trying to predict the next move of OPEC+. To this, I say don’t try to predict the unpredictable. I would have to say, constructive ambiguity in this case is correct.”

Iraq’s Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar had previously said that OPEC+ members are unlikely to change its production policy at their next meeting on March 4, and will probably agree to keep output steady in April.

The Organisation of Petroleum Export Countries and partners like Russia began a record output cut of 9.7 million barrels a day last year after the coronavirus pandemic battered demand. Some of that production has returned, but Saudi Arabia is making additional cuts in February and March to add stability to the market.

Prince Abdulaziz said that while long-term models and insightful analysis are “helping the planning process in a more informed and objective manner”, he warned of their limitations and said that “today’s projections will turn out to be wrong”.

“Think of the global financial crisis in 2008, the many geopolitical events and the destabilised markets and trade flows and the pandemic which disturbed economic activities and human lives. None of these models were able to predict such key events, nor the impact and cascading effects.

“However, what these models show is the high degree of uncertainty and the importance of adapting and increasing our resilience to a very unpredictable environment. This also shows the extent of the challenges we face and the reality that these can only be addressed through collective effort and collective action.”

Almost exactly one year ago, crude futures sunk to 18-year lows as excess supply coincided with the pandemic that cut a third of global demand. Prices have since recovered and on Wednesday oil extended gains after surpassing $60 a barrel for the first time in a year as a cold snap and power crisis took out a third of US crude production.

However, Prince Abdulaziz issued a word of caution. He said: “We are in a much better place than we were a year ago, but I must warn once again, and I know that I might not be liked by that, against complacency. The uncertainty is very high and we have to be extremely cautious. The scars from the events of last year should teach us caution.

“In other words the football match is still being played and it’s too early to celebrate and declare any victory against the virus. The referee is yet to blow the final whistle. Let us hope that we can apply the lessons we’ve learned over the past year.”