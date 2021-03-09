UAE regulator issues operating licence for second nuclear power plant

The UAE’s independent nuclear regulator on Tuesday issued an operating licence for the second unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in Abu Dhabi.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) issued the licence to Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s (ENEC) subsidiary responsible for the operation of the nuclear power plant located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

The licence, with an estimated duration of 60 years, authorises Nawah to commission and operate Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant.

In February, FANR issued the operating licence for Unit 1, with commercial operations set to begin by the end of this month.

Ambassador Hamad Al Kaabi, UAE Permanent Representative to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and deputy chairman at FANR, said: “This is another historic moment for the UAE… This milestone was achieved due to the UAE’s vision and its leadership to build a peaceful nuclear energy programme to cater for the future needs of energy in the country.”

Following the issuance of the licence for Unit 2, Nawah said it will undertake a period of commissioning to prepare for the commercial operation.

The UAE is currently building four units at the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant and the project’s overall construction rate is 95 percent.

Once all for units at the Barakah plant are operational, the site will generate up to 25 percent of the country’s electricity.

Barakah One Company, ENEC’s subsidiary in charge of the financial and commercial activities of the project, has signed a power purchase agreement with the Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) to purchase all of the electricity generated at the plant for the next 60 years.

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, is one of the largest nuclear energy new build projects in the world, with four APR-1400 units.