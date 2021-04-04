UAE receives US praise for efforts in tackling climate change

The UAE’s top climate change envoy said he is looking forward to building on the sustainability efforts of the country “to turn political commitments into new practical solutions”.

Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, was speaking during a visit to the country by US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, who toured a number of projects supporting the UAE’s goals of producing clean energy, limiting the consequences of climate change and promoting sustainable development at the local and global levels.

He said: “The world is watching for concerted action on climate in 2021. US Special Envoy for Climate Kerry’s visit showcases the UAE’s continued commitment to progressive climate action, which the UAE has always viewed as an opportunity to grow and diversify our economy, especially in light of these difficult times and of global efforts to reduce and mitigate the negative impacts of the pandemic on societies.”

Kerry took a helicopter tour over the world’s largest single-site solar project, Noor Abu Dhabi, with Dr Al Jaber. He also went to the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) as well as Masdar, a critical contributor to the UAE’s 400 percent expansion of its renewable energy portfolio over the last 10 years.

“It’s remarkable to find the UAE trying to lead many other nations in the search for new technology to address the global climate challenge and in transitioning to the new economy while facing this crisis,” Kerry said.

And he visited Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world’s first university with curricula devoted to driving sustainability solutions through innovations in artificial intelligence.

The day’s activities included a tour of other key solar installations, including Shams 1, one of the largest concentrated solar power plants in the world, where Kerry was briefed on the upcoming 2 GW Al Dhafra Solar Project, which recently set a new record for the lowest solar power tariff at 1.35 cents/kWh.

Dr Al Jaber added: “Over the past 15 years, the UAE has made bold commitments on climate change, domestically and internationally, and has demonstrated its ability to act on them. Looking ahead, we look forward to further building on this progress to turn political commitments into new practical solutions with long term economic benefits for the UAE, the MENA region and the world.”

The day was concluded with a visit to Abu Dhabi’s Jubail Mangrove Park. With millions of mangroves already planted across its coastal areas, the UAE has committed through its second Nationally Determined Contribution, to planting an additional 30 million by the year 2030.

The first Regional Climate Dialogue, to be held this week, will focus on national and regional preparations for the 26th United National Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, set to run in November this year.