How Britain is supercharging the Gulf’s green energy ambitions

As the Gulf moves forward with its ambitious green energy programmes, Britain is set to play a major role in the region’s decarbonisation vision.

The UK green technology (greentech) sector employs more than 750,000 people and much of its innovation is directly linked to Britain’s prestigious network of academia and research institutions.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), clean energy has advanced rapidly in the Gulf countries since 2014.

The regional project pipeline reached almost 7 gigawatts (GW) of new power generation capacity by 2018, after record-breaking bids at auctions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia made solar power cost-competitive with conventional energy technologies.

The Gulf region overall is aiming to slash annual water use by 16 percent, save 400 million barrels of oil, create close to 210,000 jobs and reduce its per capita carbon footprint by 8 percent in 2030, according to IRENA analysis.

Simon Penney, Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for the Middle East

“UK businesses are well-placed to partner with the Gulf to optimise the region’s vast domestic renewable resources,” Her Majesty’s Trade Commissioner to the Middle East, Simon Penney told Arabian Business.

“With a strong heritage of innovation and technology investment, several major British greentech businesses are already on the ground playing an important role in shaping and supporting the regional greentech ecosystem,” said Penney.

According to Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-based research company Tahseen Consulting, there are several greentech sectors in which the UK is likely to play a stronger role in the post-Brexit bilateral trade and investment relationship, including energy-efficient heating and cooling, renewable energy, green construction, and wastewater treatment.

Solar water domes

UK firm Solar Water Plc has developed the world’s first carbon-neutral hydro-infrastructure project, designed to produce large amounts of clean water for municipal, industrial, farming and bio-tech consumption.

The technology comprises of a glass and super conductive steel dome into which seawater flows. Large parabolic mirrors surround the dome, capturing the sun’s energy, which heats and evaporates the seawater into fresh water.

David Reavley, CEO of Solar Water, said the company is set to break ground on its first project at Neom, Saudi Arabia’s vast upcoming smart city, in the new few weeks.

The company is initially launching a 20 metre-diameter dome at Neom, followed by a series of larger domes at the city – up to 50 metres in diameter – Reave told Arabian Business.

“Based on its proximity to the water, each dome can cost up to $25 million depending on its size,” he added.

Solar Water is actively working with Jordan Phospate Mines – one of the kingdom’s largest companies – and is also in active discussions with authorities in the UAE, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain and Qatar.

“Our domes are quick to build and we deliver national value as most of the construction materials can be sourced in-country, such as steel, glass and concrete,” said Reave. “We import very little of the infrastructure and you can use in-country management and labour to maintain it.”

The company is also in talks to “reforest” the desert with its domes and topsoil.

David Reavley, CEO of Solar Water

“We believe that it’s possible to reforest Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman and Egypt with our domes. If you go back centuries, parts of North Africa were forested. The process of reforestation can take five years – we are in talks with the various governments,” Reave said.

Creating clean water

In a parallel solar venture, London-based Desolenator told Arabian Business it is working with “one of the most innovative municipalities in the world” to demonstrate the potential to produce clean drinking water in a sustainable and ocean-safe process.

The flagship project, which will be announced later this year, uses solar power to purify water from any source including seawater.

“The technology could prove critical in areas where natural water has been polluted or where sea water is the only available source,” said Alexei Levene, co-founder and commercial director at Desolenator.

In a mark of Gulf success, the company has already been awarded the Expo Live 2020 Dubai Innovation Impact Grant Programme. A demonstration pilot of its solution, which produces up to 10 m³ of water per day, is currently being built at Jebel Ali at a Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) site.

“We see many opportunities to provide clean drinking water in the Gulf, and to underpin the critical energy-food-water nexus,” said Levene. “Our systems create the highest purity water, which can be remineralised for other uses such as fertigation in agriculture, or for bottling to supply the growing hospitality industry.”

Fertigation is the injection of fertilizers into an irrigation system.

The Gulf needs to increase domestic supply of sustainable water and agricultural production, and reduce dependency on international suppliers, the Desolenator co-founder added.

“The region’s burgeoning youth population creates a huge opportunity to build employment in a new green economy that harnesses abundant resources, such as solar and hydropower,” Levene said.

Sustainable biodiesel

UK-based GreenFuels is powering Oman’s first sustainable biodiesel plant in a joint venture with local company Wakud. The facility will use old cooking oil as feedstock and is expected to be operational by Q2 2021.

“In the Gulf, our feedstock is entirely derived from waste vegetable oils and fats. We work with local aggregators and waste management companies to source it,” Julian Beach, business development director at GreenFuels told Arabian Business.

The company is the world’s leading supplier of decentralised waste-to-biodiesel processors, producing over 400 million litres of sustainable fuel every year in over 50 countries.

GreenFuels is also in talks to develop its model into the rest of the Gulf outside Oman, said Beach, adding that there is “considerable scope” for capacity building throughout region.

“The company is in advanced discussions with project sponsors and partners in a number of territories,” he said.

“We need to decarbonise today, not in 10 years’ time. Liquid, drop-in biofuels are the shortest, least capex-intensive route to decarbonisation of road, air and marine transport because they require no modification of propulsion systems or delivery infrastructure,” Beach said.

Recycling innovation

Northern Ireland’s Kiverco has designed and built a solution that will recycle all waste from Expo 2020 Dubai in November this year. The plant, which was completed in early 2020, will divert a higher percentage of landfill waste than any previous World Expo.

The company has also been chosen by Averda to design, build and install a waste recycling plant that will help recycle all construction waste from the The Red Sea Project (RSP) in Saudi Arabia.

The Red Sea Project (RSP) in Saudi Arabia

The RSP has committed to going beyond traditional commitments to sustainability and is following a regenerative approach to tourism for the development, including during its construction phase. When completed, the project pledges include no waste to landfill, no use of single-use plastics and 100 percent carbon neutrality.

“Kiverco has been active in the Gulf region since 2013 when recycling was in its infancy and focused mainly in the UAE,” said Con Gallagher, global sales manager at Kiverko.

“Since then, there has been much more focus on recycling with Saudi Arabia setting ambitious recycling targets as part of its Vision 2030 strategy and Qatar recycling construction waste generated from the many infrastructure projects associated with the 2022 World Cup.”

The Gulf region consistently ranks among the top 10 percent of per capita waste producers in the world, according to a report from the United Nations and King Abdulaziz University.

Collectively around 120 million tonnes of waste is produced annually in GCC; 55 percent construction and demolition (C&D) waste, 20 percent municipal solid waste (MSW), 18 percent industrial waste, and seven percent hazardous waste, the report said.

Con Gallagher, global sales manager at Kiverko

According to Gallagher, Kiverco has installed and commissioned several waste processing plants across the region to handle a variety of waste streams including construction, demolition, commercial, industrial and mixed solid waste (household waste).

“If we are to reverse the decades of harm we have done to our planet then it is imperative that the Gulf nations take action to divert all waste from landfill and create a truly sustainable future,” said Gallagher.

“If treated properly, waste is a resource with significant value. We can help realise this value and contribute to a circular economy that builds a brighter future for the next generation,” he added.

New green deal?

According to Tahseen Consulting’s Schwalje, green energy is set to form part of an upcoming post-Brexit GCC–UK trade and investment agreement.

Wes Schwalje, COO of Dubai-based research company Tahseen Consulting

“With the volatility in oil prices accelerating the need to start thinking about the energy transition in the MENA, the UK’s strength and experience in solar and wind energy could find a significant regional market opportunity as long-standing fossil fuel subsidies are shifted to renewable energy,” Schwalje said.

“From an economic perspective, the UAE and Saudi Arabia are some of the UK’s largest trade partners and export markets outside the EU. From a strategic standpoint, the GCC is a leverage point the UK will use to build deeper trade and investment partnerships with trade partners in the MENA and Africa,” he added.