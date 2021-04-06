End-users must play their part in regional renewables drive, says industry expert

With governments and developers in the Middle East leading a sustainability charge it is now over to end users to get on board and grasp the green technology opportunities, according to an industry expert.

Both the UAE and Saudi Arabia have set lofty sustainability targets, with the UAE Energy Strategy aiming for 50 percent clean energy by 2050 – 44 percent renewables, 38 percent gas, 12 percent clean coal and six percent nuclear – while the kingdom is looking to generate over 27GW of clean power by 2023, increasing to over 58GW by 2030.

In terms of building regulations, the UAE set its stall out several years ago with initiatives such as Estidama in Abu Dhabi, a key aspect of the Abu Dhabi Vision 2030 drive to build the emirate according to innovative green standards; while Dubai’s green buildings regulations and specifications encourages all developers to build toward a greener tomorrow, safeguarding future generations and at the same time not having a negative impact on the occupant’s health.

Alberto Torner, head of Middle East, Turkey and Caucasus for Ariston Thermo Group, told Arabian Business: “I think here you have a lot of owners that are expats and they have a timeframe that they will spend in the country, so that means that the investment that you may bring into your property or on how you want to heat up the water in your house or villa, at times is restrained because of the length of time people are looking to spend here.

“Of course things are changing in the UAE and you have many programmes to incentivise people to stay here for a long time. The government is focused on renewables, developers and contractors also, but now it’s the turn of the end user to follow on this major trend.

“People are more educated on that and more sensible, not only with what’s going on in your city, but worldwide.”

According to Torner, solar systems installed in a villa can save around 3,200 kilos per year of CO2 emissions, while for labour camps, this increases up to 25,000 kilos per year.

Torner revealed the company has ambitious plans to grow seven percent this year after breaking even during the coronavirus crisis of 2020, with expansion plans for the UAE as well as the wider region.

He said the plan was to consolidate the company’s market share of electric water heaters of 60 percent and to reach 25 percent market share in solar systems.

He said: “Of course the Covid period hit all of us, but then after the months of June and July we found a recovery and at the end we were able to close with the same numbers as 2019, which was good.

“Let’s see how the market will react because of the cash crunch that we are feeling, especially on the projects. But you have to be confident at this time.”

Ariston ME has completed several high-profile projects in Dubai over the last six years including many well-known buildings and structures such as Double Tree Resort & Spa by Hilton, Mohammad Bin Rashid City show village, La Casa, a community of 253 villas by Emaar, PETROFAC Tower 2, Garhoud Private Hospital and Al Warqa School.

Other projects in Dubai feature the Golf Link villas – an upmarket residential complex by Emaar at one end of the spectrum and staff accommodation in Dubai South at the other.

Elsewhere in the GCC, the offices of the Ministry of Interior in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia had a requirement of a solar system able to supply 3,257 l/day at 60°C at solar contribution of a minimum of 60 percent, which Ariston was able to meet.

Torner said that the Saudi market was “very important” for the company, while he added that they are looking to increase their presence in Oman.

Another huge milestone for Ariston ME this year is Expo 2020. The company has already contributed to Expo2020 Dubai’s sustainability pavilion, Terra, with solar panels that will produce up to 22,000 litres of water per day, extracted from atmospheric humidity and by recycling grey water.

Torner said: “I’m positive. We hope that Expo will play a huge role in the region, not only in the UAE but also in the wider region, with its sustainability programme.”