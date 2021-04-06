UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant launch is ‘significant example of international cooperation’, says IEF

The start of commercial operations at the UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Power Plant has been welcomed by the International Energy Forum (IEF).

The 1,400MW Unit 1 is now providing constant, reliable, and sustainable electricity around the clock, with three further units to begin generating in the coming years, according to a report by state-run news agency WAM.

Joseph McMonigle, secretary general of the IEF, told Arabian Business: “The UAE’s peaceful civilian nuclear power project is a significant example of international cooperation enhancing the sustainability of the power sector and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

“Nuclear power is a vital component of the world’s future energy mix as we strive to achieve carbon neutrality, while providing reliable and affordable power to fast-growing emerging economies.”

The start of operations was hailed by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces.

“The start of commercial operations at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is a historic milestone for the UAE that significantly enhances the sustainability of our entire power sector. We are grateful to those who made this possible and thank them for their diligence and hard work,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed announced on his Twitter account.

The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) issued the operating licence for Unit 1 in February to Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation’s (ENEC) subsidiary responsible for the operation of the nuclear power plant located in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi.

On his Twitter account, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, wrote: “Today, the UAE has entered into a historical stage…. 10 years of efforts, and 2,000 Emirati engineer and youth…. 80 international partners… It is the vision of a leader who made the UAE enter an unprecedented phase of development.”

The start of commercial operations follows a period of extensive testing, overseen by FANR, which conducted 312 independent inspections since the start of Barakah’s development.

Reviews were conducted alongside more than 42 assessments and peer reviews by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO).

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of ENEC, said: “The UAE set a clear roadmap with solid principles to ensure this project’s development in accordance with the highest international industry standards of safety and quality with full transparency.

“Our investment in pioneering technologies and the decarbonisation of our electricity production not only advances the UAE’s clean energy leadership but also produces tangible socioeconomic and environmental benefits.”

The Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant is one of the largest nuclear energy plants in the world, with four APR-1400 Units. Construction of the plant began in 2012 and has progressed steadily ever since, with Unit 2 having now completed the fuel load process and working through all of the required processes prior to start-up, scheduled for later in 2021.

Construction of Units 3 and 4 are in the final stages with the units 94 percent and 89 percent complete respectively. The construction of the Barakah Plant as a whole is now more than 95 percent complete.