Abu Dhabi’s Masdar inks $200m deals to drive Azerbaijan solar ambitions

Abu Dhabi-based clean energy giant Masdar has signed agreements valued at about $200 million to develop a utility-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) project in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The 230-megawatt project is the country’s first foreign investment-based independent solar project structured as a public-private partnership, Masdar said in a statement.

The project entails developing, financing, constructing, and operating the plant located 9km northwest of the Alat settlement in the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Masdar signed the implementation agreement for the project in January last year. The plant is expected to start commercial operation in early 2023.

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi (pictured below), CEO of Masdar, said: “This project marks a significant stage in Azerbaijan’s clean energy transition. Masdar has taken an active role in addressing climate change since 2006 and today we are a catalyst for renewable energy in more than 30 countries around the world.”

The deal comes as Azerbaijan is targeting to increase its installed power capacity to 30 percent from renewable sources by 2030, as the country looks to diversify its economy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Azerbaijan has an estimated solar energy potential of 23,040MW, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The project will help to generate half a billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, enough to meet the needs of more than 110,000 homes, and will reduce emissions by 200,000 tons a year.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “For the UAE, it is important that our actions on climate always amplify the efforts of others around the world. This partnership with Azerbaijan is a great opportunity to leverage our collective wills on this key issue to work towards meeting global climate goals, reducing environmental impacts and creating new knowledge, skills and jobs.”

Suhail Al Mazrouei (pictured above), UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, added: “Today’s landmark agreements will enhance co-operation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates in the renewable energy sector. Azerbaijan and the UAE, both signatories to the Paris Agreement, are united in our commitment to combating climate change. We look forward to working with Azerbaijan on other clean energy opportunities in future.” Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, also hailed the agreement, saying: “By signing these contracts for a solar power plant worth about $200 million, we are one step closer to our goals for renewable energy and carbon emissions.”