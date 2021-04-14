Why solving climate crisis is trillion dollar investment opportunity

Addressing the global climate crisis is a trillion dollar opportunity for investors and corporates alike, according to Adnan Merhaba, partner and energy practice lead at Arthur D. Little MEI.

In its latest report, ‘The Green Gambit: Investing for corporate strategic advantage in the post-Covid-19 world’, the company revealed that the coronavirus crisis has transformed the green investment environment and claimed now is the time for organisations to “pursue bold green transformation strategies previously considered too risky”.

Merhaba said: “Solving this climate crisis and the challenge ahead of us has spawned opportunities worth trillions of dollars. That’s an opportunity that is waiting to be monetised and that’s why there is a real opportunity for investors and for corporates alike.

“There is always going to be some risk that you have to take. There is no risk-free opportunity as such, but make no mistake that the trend and the direction is definitely headed in decarbonising the world over a period of time. The question is, how well you want to position yourself, how aggressive you want to be with this play, how quickly you go with this, both as an investor and as a corporate.”

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia are prominent regional examples where green investments continue to yield positive outcomes. The UAE is expected to provide 50 percent of power needs from renewable sources by 2050 due to nuclear and solar power contributions, while Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and ADQ recently finalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish the Abu Dhabi Hydrogen Alliance.

Adnan Merhaba, partner and energy practice lead at Arthur D. Little MEI

Similarly, in KSA, the country’s leadership aims to invest up to $50 billion in the renewable energy sector by 2023 as part of its strategy to reduce oil dependency and diversify its energy mix. While NEOM has already launched the world’s largest green hydrogen project, with 650 tons of carbon-free daily production by 2025, through a large consortium including ACWA Power and Air Products.

“Many years ago, developers and investors started to believe that you can achieve the greening of the power sector at an affordable price. That’s what this region has done so well, it’s led on that front and that continues to happen,” said Merhaba.

However, he conceded that while the appetite for investing in green technologies in the Middle East is gathering pace, the shift from hydrocarbons will take some time.

He said: “I don’t think you can flick the switch overnight and this is something that is to be expected. This is not the first time the world is undergoing an energy transition. The times when we went from wood to coal and then from coal to oil, it took decades.

“Don’t think that you can do this in a jiffy. It needs to take its time and because we are talking about decarbonising several aspects of the economy, not just the power sector. The power sector is where it all started with solar and wind, but now we are trying to tackle the much harder challenges, carbon capture and storage. Are the technologies there and if they are there are they economically viable? How can I decarbonise aviation? How can I decarbonise the steel industry? How can I decarbonise agriculture?

“It definitely will take time. The hope certainly is that we can get it done before it’s too late.”