Saudi Arabia in talks to sell Aramco stake to global energy firm

Saudi Arabia’s crown prince said the kingdom is in talks to sell a 1 percent stake in state oil giant Saudi Aramco to a “leading global energy company” as he forecast a rebounding economy in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

The kingdom is looking at the potential sale – which could be worth about $19 billion, based on the company’s market value – as a way to lock in customer demand for the country’s crude, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman said in a rare interview on a Saudi television channel late Tuesday. While providing few details on which company is involved in the talks, he said the sale could take place in the next two years.

“I don’t want to give any promises about deals finalising, but there are discussions happening right now about a 1 percent acquisition by one of the leading energy companies in the world,” Prince Mohammed, the country’s de facto ruler, said. “This deal could be very important in strengthening Aramco’s sales in the country where this company resides.”

China is the largest buyer of Saudi Arabian oil. Almost 30 percent of the kingdom’s crude exports went to the Asian country last month, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Japan was the next biggest importer.

The crown prince is increasingly leaning on Aramco, the world’s biggest oil company, to help finance his plan to transform and diversify the Saudi economy – an initiative dubbed Vision 2030.

Aramco’s 2019 initial public offering – in which it sold about 2 percent of its stock on the Riyadh bourse – raised almost $30 billion. The money was transferred to the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund and was meant to support investments to shift the biggest Arab economy away from a reliance on oil sales. Since then, Aramco has also taken on debt and started selling off some non-core assets to maintain a $75 billion dividend, most of which goes to the state.

Battered by the coronavirus pandemic, the kingdom last year saw its economy shrink the most in more than three decades, according to estimates from the International Monetary Fund. But the outlook has since improved. The budget shortfall is projected to be 4 percent of gross domestic product by the end of this year, narrower than last year’s 12 percent gap.

Speaking on the fifth anniversary of the launch of Vision 2030, Prince Mohammed said the nation’s unemployment rate will fall below 11 percent this year as the kingdom’s economy goes through a “V-shaped” recovery.

“Unemployment will fall to less than 11 percent this year, then it will reach around 10 percent, then 7 percent in 2030,” he said in the interview on the Rotana Khalejia television station.

Unemployment among Saudi nationals fell to 12.6 percent at the end of last year, after peaking at 14.9 percent in the quarter ending in September.