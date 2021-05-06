SHUAA sells 20% stake in Mirfa International Power and Water Company to Japanese investor

Founded in 2014, MIPCO developed and operates a power generation and seawater desalination plant in the Al Dhafra region of Abu Dhabi, with a net power capacity of 1600MW and a net water capacity of 52.5 MIGD, contracted under the Power and Water Purchase Agreement (PWPA).

In 2015, SHUAA originally invested in the company, whose shareholders also include the Abu Dhabi National Energy Group PJSC (TAQA) and Engie SA, the French low carbon energy and services group, both of which will remain shareholders (with 60 percent and 20 percent stakes, respectively).

Fawad Tariq Khan, MD, head of investment banking at SHUAA Capital, said: “With its experience in international power, Sojitz represents an ideal partner for MIPCO going forward, bringing operational expertise as a strategic investor. So, we are delighted to be able to divest our stake to Sojitz, in line with our planned exit horizon, having supported the development of the MIPCO plant which will deliver power and water security across the UAE.”

Sojitz is a multinational trading and investment group, listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with assets of around $21 billion across a number of sectors, including over 40 power projects in more than 14 countries globally.

Masakazu Hashimoto, COO of Sojitz’s Infrastructure & Healthcare Division, said: “In addition to acquiring shares in the project, which has successfully achieved commercial operation, this transaction is also important for us from the perspective of establishing a business relationship with SHUAA which has a large presence in the financial sector in the Middle East where Sojitz is aiming to continue and further expand its business.”