How Dubai is seeking to be a global leader in green hydrogen

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, has inaugurated the Green Hydrogen project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai.

He said the project marks a new achievement for the emirate as a leader in renewable energy, adding: “These initiatives seek to ensure people’s happiness and wellbeing and provide solutions to challenges that may hinder our development journey.”

The project, implemented in collaboration with DEWA, Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy, is the first solar-driven green hydrogen producing facility in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Green hydrogen is hydrogen produced by splitting water by electrolysis. This produces only hydrogen and oxygen with no negative impact to the atmosphere.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the demand for hydrogen as a power source has grown threefold in the past few decades, and its global production is estimated at 70 million metric tonnes annually. As a result, the costs of producing hydrogen are projected to fall by 64 percent by 2040.

In his keynote speech, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, said that 2021 has witnessed important developments in the hydrogen sector.

Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum recently approved a UAE system for hydrogen fuel-powered vehicles, which aims to develop the Green Hydrogen economy in the UAE, open local markets to hydrogen-powered vehicles and encourage an increase in environment-friendly vehicles.

The system is the cornerstone for encouraging the use and licensing of vehicles, facilities and equipment related to hydrogen fuel and will contribute to achieving sustainable growth that balances the environmental, economic and social aspects.

This project to produce hydrogen using solar power also supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 as well as the Dubai Green Mobility 2030 initiative, which aims to stimulate the use of sustainable transport.

“In Dubai, we have a clear direction for the energy sector. It includes expanding the use of clean energy and employing digital transformation, smart grids, the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies, for their impact on the energy and water sectors,” Al Tayer added.

Al Tayer said that with the pilot plant, DEWA aims to demonstrate the production of green hydrogen from solar power, storage and re-electrification. The plant has been built to accommodate future applications and test platforms for the different uses of hydrogen, including potential mobility and industrial uses, he added.

“We will work to proactively innovate solutions for the challenges of the next 50 years,” concluded Al Tayer.

Dr Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and UAE Special Envoy for Climate Change, said that being an early adopter of a hydrogen economy will be instrumental in achieving sustainable economic growth in the UAE.

“The Green Hydrogen Project represents a major step forward in this direction and will greatly accelerate our production of renewable and clean energy sources and contribute to our on-going climate action efforts.”

Dr Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi (pictured above), Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “Advancing the energy transition is a strategic priority for the UAE in line with its commitment to developing the green economy and tackling climate change. Innovative green hydrogen solutions are a key driver of the diversification of energy sources and increasing reliance on clean power.”

Dr Christian Bruch, president and CEO of Siemens Energy, added: “As the first industrial-scale facility to produce green hydrogen in the Middle East and North Africa, it is an important milestone of the energy transformation. We look forward to working together to decarbonize industries that are hard to abate with renewable energy alone.”