How Dubai aims to progress its clean energy ambitions in 2021

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has revealed plans to add 600 megawatts (MW) of clean energy capacity during 2021 as part of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of DEWA, announced that the utility firm will use photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar power (CSP) to increase its total power capacity from clean energy to 1,613 MW.

Al Tayer said that DEWA will commission the 300MW first stage of the 5th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in July.

The company will then commission the world’s tallest CSP tower at 262.44 metres with a capacity of 100MW in September and 200MW from the parabolic trough as part of the 4th phase of the solar park by the end of 2021.

Clean capacity in Dubai’s energy mix will reach around 10 percent in July and 12 percent by the end of the year.

“The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is one of DEWA’s key projects to achieve this vision and increase the share of clean and renewable energy capacity in Dubai’s energy mix. This supports the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050,” said Al Tayer (pictured below).

He added that since its launch, the solar park has received considerable interest from global developers, which “reflects the confidence of international investors in DEWA’s major projects”.

Al Tayer also said Dubai has become a global benchmark for solar power prices, with DEWA attracting investments of around AED40 billion from the Independent Power Producer (IPP) model used in collaboration with the private sector.

The 4th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park is the largest single-site investment project that combines CSP and photovoltaic technology using the IPP model at 950MW with investments up to AED16 billion.