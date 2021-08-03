Oman reconsidering plans to remove electricity subsidies by 2025

Oman, which has been trying to tame one of the Arabian Gulf’s largest budget deficits, is reconsidering plans to remove subsidies for electricity over the next few years, an official said.

State-run Oman News Agency said the government plans to amend tariffs, giving consumers on lower rates access to more supply, and recalculate bills for May and June. The Authority of Public Services Regulation has received more than 5,000 complaints over “significant increases” in bills, Times of Oman reported.

The move comes months after Omani security forces clashed with dozens of demonstrators in rare protests against record unemployment and worsening economic conditions.

The government had said late last year utility tariffs will be raised gradually until the subsidies are lifted completely in 2025. Subsidies for electricity and water totalled about $1.95 billion, according to the 2020 budget.

Since taking power in January 2020, following the death of his long-time predecessor, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq has taken dramatic measures to bolster flagging public finances, cutting subsidies, introducing a value-added tax and even planning an income tax – unusual in the oil-rich Gulf – as part of medium-term plan to overhaul the economy.