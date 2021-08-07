Middle East’s largest wind farm connects to Saudi grid, produces first power

Dumat Al Jandal, the Middle East’s largest wind farm and the first in Saudi Arabia, is now connected to the grid and has produced its first carbon-free megawatt-hours of energy.

The 400-megawatt (MW) utility-scale wind power project is being developed by a consortium led by EDF Renewables and Masdar.

The wind farm consists of 99 wind turbines from supplier and EPC contractor Vestas, each with a power output of 4.2MW.

Construction began in September 2019 and the wind turbine erection works are near completion, state news agency WAM reported.

When complete, the wind farm will generate carbon-free energy, powering up to 70,000 Saudi households, while saving 988,000 tonnes of CO2 per year in support of the kingdom’s climate change mitigation goals, it added.

Olivier Marchand, project director of Dumat Al Jandal Wind Co for Energy, said: “We are delighted to start the early power production of this unique large-scale wind project in Saudi Arabia – Dumat Al Jandal wind farm… We are now looking forward to successfully reaching, with our partners and contractors, the full commissioning of the project in the months to come.”

Osama Al Othman, country representative, Saudi Arabia, Masdar, said: “The successful connection of the project to the electricity transmission grid marks an important milestone for this landmark project in the kingdom and we look forward to project’s completion in the near future.”

The wind farm, which has created more than 600 local jobs during the construction phase, will supply electricity under a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Saudi Power Procurement Company, a subsidiary of the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC), the Saudi power generation and distribution company.