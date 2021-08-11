TAQA boosts net income as oil and gas production picks up

Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) reported AED2.9 billion in net income for the first half of 2021, as oil and gas production continues to recover after Covid-19 decimated global energy markets last year.

TAQA’s net income was up by AED2.4bn from last year. Group revenues reached AED22.2 billion, 11 percent higher than the prior-year period, primarily due to higher commodity prices within the oil and gas segment.

Oil and gas average production volumes increased to 124.2 mboepd (thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day), driven by higher production in Europe, in particular the United Kingdom.

Jasim Husain Thabet, TAQA’s Group chief executive officer and managing director, said: “TAQA Group’s strong financial performance for the first half of the year demonstrates our strength and scale as a fully integrated utilities company with a global footprint and a diverse portfolio of operations. TAQA has made strong progress on our commitment to stakeholders for 2021.”

Transmission network availability for power and water was 98.2 percent marginally lower versus the prior-year period. Generation global technical availability amounted to 92.6 percent was marginally lower compared to the prior period, mainly due to planned outages within the international generation assets.

TAQA Group Reports Net Income of AED 2.9 Billion for H1 2021: https://t.co/ZIyLDxmYbd pic.twitter.com/vVTGEZvECX — TAQA (@TAQAGroup) August 11, 2021

Upon approving the period’s financial results, TAQA’s Board of Directors also declared an interim cash dividend of AED618 million (0.55 fils per share). This will be the second quarterly dividend payment planned for the financial year of 2021, in line with the Company’s dividend policy.

“We have delivered two interim dividend payments, refinanced maturing debt at record-low rates, broken ground on what will be the world’s largest single-site solar project, unveiled a 10-year growth strategy and recently signed two MoUs for the development of green hydrogen.”