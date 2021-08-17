Dubai ruler inaugurates solar project as city closes in on clean energy ambitions

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has inaugurated the 300 megawatt (MW) first stage of the 900MW fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

Implemented by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) using the independent power producer (IPP) model, the solar park is the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned total capacity of 5,000MW by 2030.

Its projects constitute one of the key pillars of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, which aims to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

The fifth phase investments amount to AED2.058 billion, according to DEWA.

In November 2019, DEWA announced the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation as the preferred bidder to build and operate the fifth phase.

DEWA achieved a world record by receiving the lowest bid of 1.6953 US cents per kilowatt hour.

To implement the project, DEWA established Shuaa Energy 3 in partnership with the consortium led by ACWA Power and Gulf Investment Corporation. DEWA owns 60 percent of the company, and the consortium owns the remaining 40 percent.

The fifth phase, which will be commissioned in stages until 2023, will provide clean energy to over 270,000 residences in Dubai, including 90,000 residences by the commissioned first stage, and will reduce 1.18 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually.

Sheikh Mohammed also launched a project to study the feasibility of generating electricity by utilising wind energy in Hatta. Based on field visits and available preliminary data on wind in Hatta, DEWA has identified the location for a wind farm with a total capacity of about 28MW.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer (pictured above), managing director and CEO of DEWA, said: “Commissioning the 300MW first stage of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park increases DEWA’s total capacity of clean energy to 1,310MW. This brings clean energy capacity in Dubai’s energy mix to around 10 percent.”

Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “The milestone reached today stands testament to our commitment to fulfil our mission despite the challenges imposed by the pandemic, and reinforces our support of DEWA’s ambitious vision of strengthening the green ecosystem in Dubai and adopting innovative sustainable solutions.”