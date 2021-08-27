UAE starts up second reactor in boost to nuclear energy ambitions

The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) on Friday announced that its subsidiary, Nawah Energy Company, has successfully started up Unit 2 of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, located in the Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi.

The milestone comes a year after the start-up of Unit 1 and within five months of the launch of commercial operations.

Mohamed Ibrahim Al Hammadi, CEO of ENEC, said: “We have reached another major milestone in the delivery of the UAE Peaceful Nuclear Energy Program today, as part of our journey to power the UAE with clean, abundant 24/7 electricity.

“With the start-up of Unit 2, we are now almost halfway to achieving our goal of supplying up to a quarter of our nation’s electricity needs.”

Testing has been undertaken with the continued oversight of the UAE’s independent nuclear regulator, Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR), prior to the receipt of the operating licence, a statement said.

Ali Al Hammadi, CEO of Nawah, the joint venture nuclear operations and maintenance subsidiary of ENEC and the Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEPCO), said: “It is another momentous occasion for the Barakah Plant… Preparations will now continue as we work safely and steadily towards grid connection and eventually the start of commercial operations for the second Unit of the Barakah Plant.”

The start-up phase is the first time the unit has produced heat through nuclear fission. The heat is used to create steam, turning a turbine to generate electricity.

In the coming months, Unit 2 will be connected to the national electricity grid, the statement added.

When fully operational, the four units of the plant will produce 5.6 gigawatts of electricity while preventing the release of more than 21 million tons of carbon emissions every year, equivalent to removing 3.2 million cars off the roads annually, and equivalent to those emissions from charging 7.3 billion smartphones daily.