Saudi energy giant confirms plan to list on Tadawul

International Company for Power and Water Projects, also known as ACWA Power, on Thursday announced its intention to proceed with an IPO and list its shares on the main market of the Saudi Stock Exchange.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the company’s application for the initial public offering of 81,199,299 new ordinary shares, representing 11.1 percent of its enlarged share capital in June.

The final price at which all subscribers in the offering will purchase shares will be determined at the end of the book-building period, a statement said.

Founded in Riyadh in 2004, ACWA Power is a private developer, owner and operator of long-term contracted power generation and desalinated water projects worldwide.

ACWA Power has 64 projects in operation, construction or advanced development in 13 countries across three continents, with a total project cost of SR248 billion ($66 billion).

The company’s operational capacity across all markets currently provides 20.3GW of electricity and 2.8 million cubic metres per day of desalinated water.

Once existing projects under construction and in advanced development are completed and brought into operation within the next four years, the company said it will double its operational power generation capacity to 41.6GW and more than double its operational desalinated water production capacity to 6.4 million cubic metres per day.

ACWA Power’s portfolio in Saudi Arabia represents an estimated 24 percent of the country’s gross power generation capacity and 49 percent of its water desalination capacity.

The company said its growth opportunities include a short-term pipeline of more than 85 identified projects representing an overall potential capacity of 68GW of power and 9.5 cubic metres per day of water from desalination assets coming up for tender or currently under negotiation.

An additional growth driver is the development of 70 percent of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 renewable energy target of 58.7GW under the National Renewable Energy Programme, which ACWA Power is developing with the Public Investment Fund (PIF), a majority shareholder in the company, under a strategic framework agreement.

Mohammad A Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said: “Affordable, low-carbon power generation and water desalination is critical for the sustainable development of economies… We believe the IPO will give new investors a unique opportunity to participate in the exciting opportunities that lie ahead.”

Paddy Padmanathan (pictured above), CEO, ACWA Power, added: “A historic shift towards renewable energy sources is underway. We at ACWA Power are honoured to be at the forefront of this transition, championing a decarbonised and more sustainable future to support economic growth and social prosperity.

“Combined with robust strategic partnerships, we are now well-positioned to capture significant opportunities in Saudi Arabia as well as in attractive markets globally, including utility-scale green hydrogen.”