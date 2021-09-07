Oil holds losses as investors assess outlook clouded by Covid-19

Oil held losses near $69-a-barrel as investors assessed a demand outlook still clouded by the Covid-19 resurgence in many regions.

Futures in New York lost 0.2 percent from Friday’s close after not settling Monday due to a US holiday. The fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has led to renewed restrictions on mobility in some areas, although there are signs of recovery emerging. Chinese trade data for August are due Tuesday, giving an indication of the economic health of the world’s biggest oil importer.

The market opened weaker on Monday after Saudi Arabia cut prices of its crude to Asia next month by more-than-expected, catching traders by surprise and raising concerns about the short-term demand picture.

Oil’s rally has run into stiff headwinds over the past couple of months after prices surged more than 50 percent over the first half of the year. While delta has crimped demand, there are expectations that the market will tighten over the rest of 2021. OPEC+ is betting that the recovery will accelerate, agreeing last week to keep boosting supply each month.

“My feeling is that we are going to see a range in Asia today, with a bias to the downside,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior strategist for Oanda Asia Pacific Pte. There are concerns that the economic recovery is slowing due to delta and the lockdowns, he added.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery lost 0.2 percent to $69.17-a-barrel from Friday’s close on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 10:04am in Singapore.

Brent for November settlement climbed 0.4 percent at $72.53 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after falling 0.5 percent on Monday.

The prompt timespread for Brent was steady at 63 cents-a-barrel in backwardation – a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones. That compares with 60 cents on Monday.

European oil demand has rebounded following months of lockdowns due to the virus, which triggered a major retrenchment within the continent’s refining industry. Delta continues to have an impact across, Asia, however, with Singapore facing rising cases again.