Adnoc and Helmerich & Payne announce ‘strategic alliance’

Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), and its subsidiary Adnoc Drilling, have announced a ‘strategic partnership’ with Helmerich & Payne (H&P), a global leader in rig technologies and drilling solutions.

Under the deal, announced on Wednesday, Adnoc Drilling will acquire eight FlexRig land rigs from H&P for $86.5 million.

In turn, following the transaction, H&P will make a $100m cornerstone investment into Adnoc Drilling’s initial public offering (IPO).

Earlier this week, Adnoc announced its intention to float a 7.5 percent minority stake of Adnoc Drilling on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange through an IPO.

Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Adnoc managing director and group CEO, said: “This exciting alliance and value creation opportunity will provide Adnoc Drilling with access to new world-class rigs and services, enabling it to continue to support Adnoc in our ambitious production capacity expansion plans.

“H&P’s cornerstone investment in our planned Adnoc Drilling IPO further reinforces Adnoc’s continued success as a primary catalyst in attracting leading global investors and industry partners into Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

The strategic alliance and rig acquisition will support Adnoc’s target of reaching 5 million barrels-per-day production capacity and gas self-sufficiency for the UAE by 2030.

John Lindsay, H&P’s president and CEO, said: “Our investment in Adnoc Drilling is an additional step in the execution of our international growth strategy to allocate additional capital outside the US and serves as a testament of our believe in what Adnoc Drilling and H&P can achieve together.”

Moelis & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to Adnoc. Morgan Stanley was exclusive financial advisor for H&P.