Pearl Petroleum and US development finance corporation sign $250m deal for Kurdistan gas project

Pearl Petroleum Company Limited, the consortium led by Dana Gas and Crescent Petroleum of the UAE, has signed a $250 million financing agreement with the US International Development Finance Corporation to support the gas expansion works currently under way at the Khor Mor gas plant in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI).

The KM-250 project is the first stage of a two-train expansion project at Khor Mor that aims to boost total production capacity to approach 1 billion scf/day. Work resumed in April 2021 after onsite construction was halted last year due to the COVID pandemic and is currently on track for completion by April 2023.

Mr. Majid Jafar, CEO of Crescent Petroleum and Board Managing Director of Dana Gas, commented: “This financing agreement with DFC underscores the importance of developing the natural gas resources in the KRI to support regional economic development and growth… The DFC agreement is a testament to our successful track record and further highlights the potential of these resources and the bright future for the KRI.”

Total investment by Pearl Petroleum at Khor Mor to date exceeds $2.1 billion with total cumulative production of over 341 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in natural gas and liquids. The uninterrupted supply of gas to power plants in Erbil, Chemchemal and Bazian has resulted in significant fuel cost savings and economic benefits for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq as a whole.

The gas produced to date has enabled emissions savings of 42 million tonnes of CO2 by displacing diesel fuel in power generation in the KRI, thereby making a major contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and local air pollution in the region as well as supporting the transition to better energy sources to tackle global climate change.

Between 2018 and 2021, the Khor Mor Gas Plant also benefitted from a 45 percent production increase through an optimization of the facility bringing current total production to 106,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). The project is today the largest regional private sector upstream gas operation in Iraq.