Oil resumes gain with Hurricane Ida still squeezing crude supply

Oil rose after a two-day decline with Hurricane Ida still having an impact on US crude output three weeks after making landfall.

Futures in New York climbed toward $71-a-barrel after losing more than 3 percent over the past two sessions. Royal Dutch Shell Plc said production from two of its largest Gulf of Mexico fields won’t resume until next year due to damage from Ida.

The market is also focused on a global energy crunch, particularly for natural gas, that may increase demand for crude.

Oil has resumed its advance over the past four weeks, in part due to a tightening of the market following lingering supply disruptions from storms that have swept through the Gulf of Mexico. US crude inventories are forecast to have declined by more than 3 million barrels last week, according to a Bloomberg survey, which would shrink stockpiles to a 2018-low.

“Oil prices will continue to be strong toward the end of the year,” said Suvro Sarkar, an energy analyst for DBS Bank Ltd., citing fuel switching due to high gas prices and the global demand recovery outpacing OPEC+ supply increases.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for October delivery, which expires Tuesday, rose 1 percent to $70.98-a-barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after falling 2.3 percent on Monday.

The more-active November contract added 1 percent to $70.81 at 11:05am in Singapore.

Brent for November settlement gained 0.9 percent to $74.55 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after losing 1.9 percent on Monday.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 87 cents-a-barrel in backwardation – a bullish structure where near-dated contracts are more expensive than those further out. That compares with 63 cents a week earlier.

The outage for Shell, the biggest oil producer in the US sector of the Gulf, will disrupt about 300,000 barrels of daily output capacity, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, or one out of every six barrels pumped in the region. The disruption is forcing refiners and other buyers to seek alternative supplies.