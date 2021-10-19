Oil edges up from 2014 high as investors assess energy crisis

Oil has increased from the highest settlement since 2014 as investors assessed the energy crunch roiling global markets.

Futures in New York edged toward $83-a-barrel after rising 2.5 percent over the past three sessions. Russia is opting against sending more natural gas to Europe, while OPEC+ is failing to pump enough crude to meet its production target, exacerbating a supply crunch in energy markets. One technical indicator, however, is signalling crude is overbought and due for a correction.

Crude has rallied over the past eight weeks as the energy crisis – prompted by natural gas and coal shortages – coincided with a rebound in demand from key economies emerging from the pandemic. The crunch is making winners out of oil refiners in Asia following a rush to secure alternative fuel supplies, lifting industry margins in a revival that’ll stretch into next year.

“The overall energy environment remains constructive for oil prices going forward,” said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst for Oanda Asia Pacific Pte. That won’t change until Europe and China secure their required winter energy supplies, he added.

Prices:

West Texas Intermediate for November delivery rose 0.6 percent to $82.91-a-barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange at 7:05am in London after adding 0.2 percent on Monday.

Brent for December settlement added 0.5 percent to $84.71 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after falling 0.6 percent on Monday.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 67 cents in backwardation, compared with 75 cents at the start of the month.

Gazprom PJSC’s gas exports to its main markets fell in the first two weeks of October to the lowest since at least 2014 for the time of year, as domestic demand absorbed most output gains.

Auctions for pipeline capacity next month gave no indication that Russia is planning to increase shipments to Europe, even after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to boost supplies.

OPEC+ cut its production 15 percent deeper than planned in September, compared with 16 percent in August and 9 percent in July, according to delegates with knowledge of the matter. This reflects the inability of some members – including Nigeria, Angola and Azerbaijan – to raise output to agreed volumes due to a lack of investment, exploration and other issues.