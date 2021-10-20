Oil slips from seven-year high as report signals rising stockpiles

Oil slipped from the highest level in seven years after an industry report pointed to another increase in US crude stockpiles.

Futures in New York traded below $83-a-barrel after climbing more than 3 percent over the past four sessions. The American Petroleum Institute reported crude inventories rose by 3.29 million barrels last week, according to people familiar with the figures. That would be a fourth weekly expansion if confirmed by official government data later Wednesday.

At least one technical indicator is also signalling oil is due for a pullback. West Texas Intermediate’s 14-day Relative Strength Index is above 70, a level that signals crude is overbought.

Oil has rallied to the highest level since 2014 as an energy crunch coincided with rebounding demand from economies recovering from the pandemic. Russia is signalling that it won’t go out of its way to offer Europe extra natural gas to ease the current crisis unless it gets regulatory approval to start shipments through the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline.

China’s National Energy Administration hosted a meeting with executives from oil refiners on Tuesday to discuss the nation’s crude imports amid surging prices, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Talks were meant to facilitate an exchange of views and help regulators stay abreast of market developments, they said, adding that it ended without any policy decision.

“A spillover from the gas market is still moving the oil market more than its fundamentals,” said Suvro Sarkar, an energy analyst at DBS Bank. Oil prices are likely to remain strong amid tight supplies during winter, he added

Prices:

WTI for November delivery, which expires Wednesday, fell 0.4 percent to $82.61-a-barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after climbing 0.6 percent on Tuesday.

The more-active December contract lost 0.6 percent to $81.97 at 12:05pm in Singapore.

Brent for December settlement slid 0.5 percent to $84.63 on the ICE Futures Europe exchange after rising 0.9 percent in the previous session to close at the highest level since October 2018.

The prompt timespread for Brent was 73 cents in backwardation, compared with 75 cents at the start of the month.

In exchange for upping natural gas supplies, Russia wants to get German and European Union approval to begin using Nord Stream 2, according to people close to state-run Gazprom and the Kremlin. As if to underline the point, the pipeline’s operator said Monday its first line is full of so-called technical gas and ready to begin operation, though it can’t ship it until approval is granted.

US gasoline and distillate stockpiles – a category that includes diesel – both declined last week, the API said. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey forecast the Energy Information Administration will report nationwide crude inventories increased by two million barrels.