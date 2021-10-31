Saudi Aramco sees income surge amid higher prices and production

Saudi Aramco has announced a 158 percent year-on-year increase in net income to $30.4 billion for the third quarter of the year.

The results, released on Sunday, were attributed to higher crude oil prices and volumes sold and stronger refining and chemicals margins in Q3, “which were underpinned by rebounding global energy demand and increased economic activity in key markets”, according to a statement.

It has allowed the world’s biggest energy and chemical company to easily cover its quarterly dividend of $18.75bn with free cash flow, which climbed to $28.7bn.

Aramco and its Big Oil rivals have benefited from the global economic recovery, which has helped push up crude prices by about 65 percent this year to more than $80-a-barrel.

The state-controlled firm was also helped by higher output after Saudi Arabia ended unilateral supply cuts implemented as part of an OPEC+ deal earlier this year. The kingdom’s crude production averaged 9.6 million barrels-a-day between July and September, up from 8.5 million in the second quarter.

Aramco president & CEO Amin H. Nasser, cautioned: “Some headwinds still exist for the global economy, partly due to supply chain bottlenecks, but we are optimistic that energy demand will remain healthy for the foreseeable future.”

Aramco president & CEO Amin H. Nasser.

Aramco’s annual dividend of $75bn, the world’s largest, is a crucial source of funding for Saudi Arabia. The government, which owns 98 percent of the stock, is trying to narrow a budget deficit that ballooned last year as energy prices tanked with the spread of the coronavirus.

Last week, Aramco set a goal of reaching net-zero emissions from its wholly-owned operations by 2050. The target doesn’t include emissions coming from customers burning its crude.

The pledge applies to emissions from the company’s own operations or from the generation of power and heat to its assets, classified as Scope 1 and Scope 2. It doesn’t apply to Scope 3, which are generated by customers burning its fuels and make up more than 80 percent of the company’s total emissions.

Nasser said: “Looking ahead, we are maintaining our strategy to invest for the long term, and we will build on our track record of low-cost and low-carbon intensity performance to advance our recently announced ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions across our wholly-owned operated assets by 2050.”

Aramco financials highlights:

Net income: $30.4bn

Cash flow from operating activities: $36.3bn

Free cash flow: $28.7bn

Gearing ratio: 17.2 percent on September 30, 2021 compared to 23 percent on December 31, 2020

Q2 dividend of $18.8bn paid in the third quarter; Q3 dividend of $18.8bn to be paid in the fourth quarter

With Bloomberg