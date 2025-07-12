Abu Dhabi DoE launches summer safety warning

Abu Dhabi authorities have issued a summer safety warning over electrical and gas appliances as well as air conditioning equipment.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has launched a new awareness campaign titled “Your Safety is Our Priority” to promote safe and responsible energy consumption across the emirate.

The campaign aims to educate both individuals and businesses on preventing electricity and gas-related risks, especially during peak usage months.

Abu Dhabi summer safety

Designed to reach a wide audience, the campaign will feature digital awareness content, educational workshops, and on-site visits in partnership with public and private sector entities.

The initiative reflects the DoE’s commitment to community safety and sustainable energy use, aligning with Abu Dhabi’s broader energy strategy.

Ahmed Alsayed Mohamed Sheebani, Executive Director of the Regulatory Affairs Petroleum Products Sector at the DoE, said: “Safety in the use of energy sources is one of the fundamental pillars of our regulatory framework. Through this campaign, we aim to enhance community awareness of best practices, and encourage safer, more sustainable behaviour in energy use, aligned with Abu Dhabi’s vision to build an efficient and secure energy sector that serves both people and the environment.

“Collaboration between regulatory entities and the community is key to reducing gas-related incidents and ensuring everyone’s safety.”

Summer poses increased risks as air conditioners, appliances, and gas systems operate at higher loads, raising the chance of malfunctions or accidents.

Abdul Rahman Al-Alawi, Health, Safety, and Environment Director at the DoE, said: “At the start of summer, the difficulties linked to energy usage grow, be it inside residences or within commercial and service facilities.

“Our part, at the Department of Energy, is to foster a safe and sustainable environment in the emirate through sustained outreach and education.

“The Your Safety is Our Priority campaign is a clear manifestation of our duty to enhance a culture of safety, and to affirm that the conscious and responsible utilisation of energy is a joint responsibility between regulatory authorities and society.

“Prevention is rooted in community awareness. Therefore, this campaign was conceived to connect with people through straightforward language and actionable content that aids in reducing accidents and encourages the sustainable consumption of energy.”

The campaign uses simple language and practical guidance to help residents:

Safely manage electrical appliances and gas systems

Reduce the risk of energy-related accidents

Adopt energy-efficient habits that benefit both safety and sustainability

The DoE is urging all residents, companies, and institutions in Abu Dhabi to actively support the campaign and help build a collective culture of energy safety.