ACWA Power reports 51% drop in profits for first nine-months of 2021

Saudi-based ACWA Power has revealed profits of SR420 million ($112m) for the opening nine months of the year, a drop of 51 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to its first quarterly results as a public company, the drop was a result of flat operating income reduced by the one-time charge of SR280m ($74.7m) in Q3, “relating to the grant and recognition of the IPO incentive plan comprising shares and cash benefits for eligible employees”.

ACWA Power International, Saudi Arabia’s first $1 billion initial public offering since Aramco, started trading in Riyadh last month.

The $1.2bn IPO drew interest from investors looking for exposure to a business seen as key to the kingdom’s plans to diversify its economy away from oil. Initial demand amounted to several billion dollars and advisers had to limit institutional investors’ allocations.

Operating income before impairment loss and other expenses stood at SR1.660bn ($442.7m) for the nine-month period, which was flat versus a year ago.

Paddy Padmanathan, chief executive officer, ACWA Power, said: “Our results for the third quarter demonstrate that we are on track towards achieving our business and financial targets as set forth in our prospectus for the fiscal year 2021.

“This also provides us with a solid basis for growth, which is our top priority following ACWA Power’s landmark listing on the Saudi Stock Exchange, which was oversubscribed by an overall factor of 250 times.”

As of September 30, 2021, ACWA Power’s portfolio comprised 65 power and/or desalinated water projects in 13 countries, with an estimated project cost of $67bn.