AD Ports Group, Advario sign deal to explore green energy, liquid bulk storage JV

AD Ports Group has announced the signing of an agreement with Advario, a leading global provider of tank storage and infrastructure solutions, to explore establishing a joint venture to develop and operate green energy and liquid bulk storage projects in the UAE and globally. The two signed a ‘Head of Terms’ agreement for this.

The proposed joint venture, which would be 51 per cent owned by AD Ports Group and 49 per cent by Advario, has the potential to unlock significant growth opportunities in the fields of clean energy alternatives and bulk chemicals storage by leveraging the partners’ complementary strengths, expertise, and market access, the UAE port major said.

AD Ports Group-Advario JV

AD Ports Group would work closely with Advario’s UAE partner, Star Energy, to explore the collaboration, it added.

If a joint venture is created, Advario would build bulk storage tanks at Khalifa Port and supporting pipeline infrastructure to the Group’s clients in KEZAD, the Middle East’s largest integrated industrial zone network.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Managing Director & Group CEO, AD Ports Group, said the Group looks forward to exploring this joint venture, which has the potential to build on its growing investment in sustainable infrastructure.

“We look forward to exploring with Advario the possibility of leveraging our combined capabilities to drive sustainability, operational excellence and deliver long-term value to our stakeholders,” he said.

Bas Verkooijen, Chief Executive Officer of Advario, said the company is excited to take this important step toward creating a joint venture with AD Ports Group.

“This partnership supports our long-term vision to develop world-class infrastructure for the energy systems of tomorrow,” he said.

By leveraging KEZAD’s industrial base and fully integrated infrastructure, a collaboration will not only enhance AD Ports Group’s existing liquid bulk capabilities, but create a launchpad for future investments in clean energy infrastructure, including hydrogen carriers such as ammonia, methanol, and other emerging fuels.

A joint venture would also assess opportunities to expand internationally, supporting projects across EMEA and beyond.

In addition to liquid bulk storage, the cooperation will target clean energy carriers and critical infrastructure assets, such as pipelines, jetties, and integrated storage solutions.

Advario, based in Europe’s largest port city, Rotterdam, has 14 terminals across more than 10 countries and brings decades of experience in handling chemicals, gases, petroleum products, and new energy forms.

The Dutch company’s expertise would complement AD Ports Group’s world-class ports infrastructure, enabling both partners to capture emerging opportunities in the evolving energy landscape.