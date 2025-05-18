ADNOC awards $18bn of contracts in H1 2025

ADNOC has awarded nearly 400 local suppliers, contractors and service providers contracts valued at AED65.7bn ($17.9bn) in the first half of 2025.

It comes as the company deploys its purchasing power to boost socioeconomic growth, empower businesses and generate long-term value for the nation.

The contracts span critical sectors such as drilling, logistics, operational support services, and engineering, procurement and construction (EPC).

ADNOC awards UAE contracts

The contracts demonstrate how ADNOC is prioritising local businesses in its procurement to stimulate private-sector growth and strengthen the resilience of national supply chains through its hugely successful In-Country Value (ICV) programme.

Dr. Saleh Al Hashmi, ADNOC Director, Commercial and In-Country Value Directorate, said: “The award of commercial contracts valued at AED65.7bn to a wide range of local suppliers emphasises the extent to which ADNOC’s In-Country Value programme continues to propel economic and industrial growth for the UAE.

“Our contract awards create a ripple effect across the economy, helping us to drive productivity, competitiveness and highly-skilled private sector jobs for local talent.

“We encourage all our partners and stakeholders to collaborate with us and contribute to the UAE’s industrial growth journey.”

Among the key beneficiaries of the awards include:

NMDC Energy

Target Engineering

Al Dhafra Co-operative Society

Arab Development Establishment

Excel Astra Engineering

Robt. Stone

GISCO

Euro Mechanical & Electrical Contracting

The contract awards reflect the energy firm’s commitment to engaging capable national suppliers that can deliver value across its business.

Over the next five years, ADNOC plans to channel an additional AED200bn ($54.5bn) into the UAE economy through its ICV program.

The company is also aiming to locally manufacture AED90bn ($24.5bn) worth of products in its procurement pipeline by 2030.

To broaden access to its commercial opportunities, ADNOC recently launched the Make it with ADNOC mobile app which provides visibility into the company’s purchasing needs.

The app enables suppliers, SMEs and entrepreneurs to gain a clear pathway to capitalise on its long-term commercial opportunities.

Launched in 2018, the ICV programme continues to drive economic and industrial growth for the UAE and create private-sector jobs for Emiratis, with over 17,000 jobs created to date.

From established suppliers to emerging entrepreneurs, ADNOC invites all local businesses to capitalise on its procurement pipeline and contribute to the nation’s long term prosperity.