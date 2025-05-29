ADNOC Distribution launches nationwide availability of Voyager in Egypt

ADNOC Distribution launched its acclaimed ADNOC Voyager lubricants across Egypt, making it available at third-party points of sale in the country for the first time.

ADNOC Voyager products were currently available at select points of sale in Greater Cairo and the Nile Delta, as well as on Amazon and noon e-commerce platforms. It aims to reach 3,000 points of sale nationwide by the end of 2026.

The launch is in partnership with TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt (TEME), which is 50 per cent owned by ADNOC Distribution, having acquired half its stake in 2023.

Selected Voyager products are being produced at a TEME blending facility in Borg El Arab, thus combining local manufacturing with expanded distribution capabilities. This also contributes to Egypt’s broader economic strategy of boosting domestic production and attracting foreign investment into the industrial sector. The facility has helped create skilled job opportunities, strengthened local supply chains, and reduced dependence on imports.

Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, commented: “The national launch of ADNOC Voyager lubricants in Egypt marks a key milestone in our strategy to expand the reach of ADNOC’s trusted, high-performance lubricants across Egypt and North Africa.

“The roll-out builds on ADNOC Distribution and TotalEnergies’ shared commitment to sustainable growth and innovation, while deepening our collaboration, expanding ADNOC’s regional footprint, and building future-ready capabilities that serve national priorities and regional markets alike.”

The nationwide rollout in Egypt is a continuation of ADNOC Distribution’s international growth strategy as it expands its footprint beyond the UAE and Saudi Arabia into North Africa. Egypt’s high-potential fuel retail and mobility market gives ADNOC Distribution access to North Africa’s largest customer base. The company aims to become a leading regional mobility player as part of its five-year growth strategy.

ADNOC Voyager offers a wide range of high-performance products for automotive, industrial, and marine applications. With over 180 international OEM approvals and certifications from API and JASO, ADNOC Voyager is trusted in more than 47 countries worldwide and is the leading lubricant brand in the UAE.

Thomas Strauss, Managing Director & Country Chair of TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt, added: “Launching ADNOC Voyager lubricants in Egypt is a proud achievement for TEME and a reflection of the strength of our partnership.

“By manufacturing locally in Borg El Arab, we are ensuring accessibility, reliability, and top-tier performance for our customers. TotalEnergies Marketing Egypt represents a unique collaboration, proving that the two energy majors – TotalEnergies and ADNOC Distribution – can come together to drive innovation and elevate industry standards. By leveraging our combined expertise, we are crafting an efficient, sustainable supply chain that benefits the local market.”

The official launch event, held at the historic Abdeen Palace in Cairo, was also attended by Karim Badawy, Egypt’s Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.