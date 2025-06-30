ADNOC Drilling secures $800m contract to boost UAE oil and gas production

ADNOC Drilling has secured a new contract worth up to $800m from ADNOC Onshore to provide integrated hydraulic fracturing services for conventional and tight reservoirs, the company announced today.

The five-year agreement, set to begin in Q3 2025, marks a significant milestone in ADNOC Drilling’s ongoing transformation into a fully integrated, technology-enabled energy services provider.

The project will deploy advanced equipment, artificial intelligence (AI), and real-time analytics to deliver efficient, safe, and sustainable fracturing solutions across multiple assets in Abu Dhabi.

ADNOC Drilling UAE oil boost

The scope of work includes multistage hydraulic fracturing design, execution, and evaluation; use of proprietary fracturing simulation software to optimise production; intelligent fluid systems that adapt in real time to reservoir conditions and automated pumping and blending systems to reduce environmental impact and enhance safety

Fracturing services are crucial for improving flow rates in oil and gas reservoirs by increasing permeability and unlocking previously hard-to-reach hydrocarbons—an important step in supporting the UAE’s long-term energy strategy.

Abdulla Ateya Al Messabi, ADNOC Drilling CEO, said, “This significant contract is a powerful endorsement of ADNOC Drilling’s expanding capabilities and our trusted partnership with ADNOC Onshore.

“It reflects our ability to deliver high-impact, technologically advanced fracturing services that will help unlock the UAE’s energy potential.

“As we continue our transformation, we are proud to support the nation’s strategic energy goals and reinforce our position as a leader in integrated drilling and completion solutions.”

This is the drilling giant’s fifth major contract in just over two months. Other recent awards include:

A $1.63bn contract for Integrated Drilling Services (IDS)

A $806m contract for three island rigs

A $1.15bn 15-year contract for two jack-up rigs

A $400m acquisition backlog across Oman and Kuwait

The new award supports 2025 and 2026 revenue guidance, with potential upside from 2027 onward.