by Joy Chakravarty

More of this topic

Posted inEnergyBanking & FinanceLatest NewsSaudi Arabia

Aramco close to $10bn Jafurah infrastructure deal with BlackRock

Sources tell Reuters that the deal is backed by infrastructure, including pipelines, gas processing plant, and similar to the one Aramco agreed in 2021

by Joy Chakravarty
BlackRock Backs Aramco's Jafurah Gas Development
Aramco has long been the biggest source of the kingdom's revenues. Image: Shutterstock

Saudi Aramco is reported to be close to a deal that will raise around US$10 billion from a group led by BlackRock that will invest in the infrastructure of Aramco’s Jafurah gas project.

Reuters reported this after speaking with two people with knowledge of the matter, but requested anonymity.

The US$100 billion Jafurah project, which could become the largest shale gas project outside the United States upon completion, is central to Aramco’s future ambitions and is expected to increase its gas production capacity from 2021 levels by 60 per cent in 2030.

The two people said the latest transaction was expected to be similarly structured to two Aramco infrastructure deals in 2021, including one in which BlackRock invested in Aramco’s gas pipeline networks, allowing the Saudi company to generate funds. The Jafurah assets underpinning the deal include gas pipelines and a gas processing plant, one of the sources said.

In 2021, BlackRock and EIG were among investor groups that took stakes in companies that leased usage rights in Aramco’s gas and oil pipeline networks. The groups leased them back to Aramco for a 20-year period in two separate deals, helping the Saudi company to raise nearly US$28 billion.

Reuters reported that the agreement would be the latest in a series of financial arrangements, akin to borrowing, that enable Gulf oil-producing countries to raise funds for economic diversification while providing investors with a stable revenue stream.

Aramco has long been the biggest source of the kingdom’s revenues. Saudi Arabia has been seeking to diversify its economy as oil prices have come under pressure from global economic uncertainty that could further reduce demand.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Joy Chakravarty

Joy Chakravarty is a freelance contributor from India, specialising in sports, business, and technology. He enjoys the thrill of covering breaking news, as much as the painstaking effort that goes into...