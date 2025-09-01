Bahrain launches international tender for major power and water project in Sitra

In a major step toward boosting national infrastructure and accelerating its sustainability goals, Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has officially launched an international tender for the development of the Sitra Independent Water and Power Production Plant (IWPP). The high-capacity project aims to generate 1,400–1,500 megawatts (MW) of electricity and 30 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) of potable water.

The project will be implemented through a Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model in strategic partnership with the private sector, part of Bahrain’s broader push to attract global investment into its utilities sector.

Global players

EWA has pre-qualified six major international developers and one consortium to participate in the project. These include prominent names in the global and regional energy landscape, such as Japanese groups Jera and Sumitomo Corporation, Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco), Saudi utility major Acwa Power, UAE-based Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (Taqa) and Kuwait’s Gulf Investment Corporation (GIC).

Additionally, a consortium of Chinese companies, China Energy Engineering Corporation (CEMC) and China Datang (Overseas Hong Kong), has also been pre-qualified. According to EWA, this diverse pool of bidders reflects the project’s global significance and potential for innovation in the utilities sector.

Advanced technology for sustainable infrastructure

EWA President Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed emphasised that the Sitra IWPP will utilise the latest global technologies to ensure high operational efficiency and world-class quality standards in electricity generation and seawater desalination.

The plant will employ reverse osmosis (RO) technology, known for its lower energy consumption compared to traditional thermal desalination methods. The project aligns with Bahrain’s strategic goals to enhance energy efficiency, reduce gas consumption, and curb carbon emissions.

The initial phase of the Sitra IWPP, featuring 600 MW of electricity generation and the full 30 MIGD of water output, is scheduled to begin operational testing in the second quarter of 2028. Full commercial operation of the entire facility is expected by the second quarter of 2029.

The project is part of a broader initiative by EWA to modernise Bahrain’s utilities infrastructure. It follows the recent international tender for the Al Hidd Independent Water Production Plant, with a capacity of 60 MIGD, and the launch of Bahrain’s first solar-powered electricity and water production plant. The solar facility is set to have a 150 MW capacity, with its tender scheduled for the last quarter of 2025.

EWA is inviting investors and contractors to engage directly with the pre-qualified entities to explore partnership opportunities and foster technical knowledge exchange.

As per Kamal bin Ahmed, the project is not just about increasing capacity. It’s a strategic initiative to strengthen Bahrain’s energy and water security, support comprehensive urban and economic development, and advance toward carbon neutrality by 2060.

As Bahrain continues to position itself as a regional leader in sustainable infrastructure, the Sitra IWPP stands out as a flagship project symbolising the Kingdom’s commitment to innovation, private sector collaboration, and future-focused development.