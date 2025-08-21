CE-Ventures backs $100m nuclear startup for AI power

CE-Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Crescent Enterprises, has announced its participation in the $100m Series B funding round for US-based nuclear technology company Aalo Atomics, which is developing advanced modular nuclear reactors to power the next generation of AI data centres.

The round was led by Valor Equity Partners with participation from CE-Ventures, Fine Structure Ventures, Hitachi Ventures, Crosscut Ventures, and others.

Founded in 2022, Aalo Atomics has already achieved rapid progress and was recently selected by the US Department of Energy (DOE) for fast-tracked testing of its advanced nuclear technology.

CE-Ventures backs nuclear startup

The Series B funding will support the company in building its first nuclear power plant, with the goal of reaching zero-power criticality by July 2026 — a major step towards proving how mass-manufactured modular reactors can deliver reliable, scalable, clean power.

This milestone comes as the US accelerates next-generation nuclear development to meet the surging energy demands of the AI era.

Sudarshan Pareek, Senior Vice President at CE-Ventures, said: “We are at a pivotal moment for advanced nuclear technology, and we view Aalo Atomics as a true leader in this new atomic age.

“The surge in AI adoption is driving unprecedented demand for reliable energy, and nuclear power can play a crucial role in meeting this demand with clean, scalable solutions”.

CE-Ventures’ global portfolio includes strategic investments across frontier technologies, including AI and infrastructure ecosystems, building on Crescent Enterprises and Crescent Group’s legacy in technology, energy, and UAE-US infrastructure partnerships.

Matt Loszak, CEO of Aalo Atomics, said: “We are beyond excited to announce Aalo’s $100m Series B. We now have the capital to build our first nuclear power plant, the Aalo-X, which we’re aiming to turn on next summer.

“This could be the first advanced nuclear power plant to achieve criticality in the US in decades. The Aalo team is extremely grateful to all of our backers for giving us this once-in-a-generation opportunity to help nuclear energy fulfil its potential.”

The DOE’s Reactor Pilot Programme, launched in June 2025, aims to accelerate testing of advanced nuclear technologies.

Aalo Atomics has been selected under the programme to build its demonstration plant, where it plans to install an experimental data centre — showcasing first-of-its-kind reactors directly powering AI infrastructure.

With the International Energy Agency (IEA) projecting that electricity demand from AI-optimised data centres will more than quadruple by 2030, Aalo’s approach highlights how next-generation nuclear energy could be the clean solution to powering the AI-driven economy.