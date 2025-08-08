DEWA reports record H1 2025 results with $4bn revenue, $1bn profit and clean energy growth

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced its strongest-ever first half financial results with a total revenue of AED14.6bn ($3.97bn).

It represents a 6.9 per cent increase year-on-year, supported by rising electricity and water demand.

The company reported EBITDA of AED7bn ($1.9bn), operating profit of AED3.7bn ($1bn), and net profit of AED2.9bn ($788m), reflecting growth of 5.3 per cent, 6.9 per cent, and 13.2 per cent, respectively.

DEWA H1 2025 results

Cash from operations soared 61.3 per cent to AED9.2bn ($2.5bn).

HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, DEWA’s Vice Chairman and MD and CEO, highlighted the company’s commitment to Dubai’s vision of Net Zero Carbon by 2050 and praised the record financial performance as a testament to disciplined execution and operational excellence.

During Q2 2025, DEWA generated 16.9 TWh of electricity, up 10.9 per cent from the previous year, with clean energy contributing 3.3 TWh, or 19.5 per cent of total generation.

Peak power demand rose 2.95 per cent to 10.545 GW. Desalinated water production hit a record 40.78bn Imperial Gallons (BIG), a 9.55 per cent increase year-on-year.

Capital expenditure reached AED4.6bn ($1.25bn) during H1, focusing on generation capacity, transmission networks, and district cooling infrastructure.

DEWA currently serves more than 1.29m customer accounts, growing 4.81 per cent year-on-year.

The company plans to expand its installed generation capacity to 22 GW by 2030, including 7.5 GW from renewable sources, and increase desalinated water production capacity to 735 MIGD, with nearly half utilizing renewable energy-powered reverse osmosis technology.

For shareholders, DEWA approved a dividend payout of AED 3.1bn ($843m) for H1 2025, payable in October, continuing its policy of minimum annual dividends of AED 6.2bn ($1.69bn) over five years starting 2022.

DEWA’s ongoing investments and strong operational performance position it as a global leader in sustainable utility services and a key contributor to Dubai’s economic and environmental goals.