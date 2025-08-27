DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project crosses 100 tonnes output milestone

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced it has crossed an important milestone with its Green Hydrogen project producing more than 100 tonnes of green hydrogen since its launch in May 2021.

A majority of this was used to produce over 1.15 gigawatt hours (GWh) of clean electricity via a hydrogen gas engine, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by more than 515 tonnes. Over 11 tonnes were shipped to ENOC, which were used to fuel hydrogen vehicles at its ‘Service Station of the Future’ at Expo 2020 Dubai, and to power other industrial applications.

The Green Hydrogen project is the first of its kind in the Middle East and North Africa to produce green hydrogen using solar energy. Implemented in collaboration with Expo 2020 Dubai and Siemens Energy, the project produces about 20 kilogrammes of hydrogen per hour, with a gas tank that can store up to 12 hours of hydrogen production.

The stored hydrogen can be used for night-time power generation through a hydrogen gas motor with a capacity of approximately 300 kilowatts of electrical energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, commented: “The Green Hydrogen project supports the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the competitive advantages of the UAE in the field of hydrogen.

“The project enhances DEWA’s efforts to support the National Hydrogen Strategy, the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 Strategy, the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of the energy production capacity from clean sources by 2050.

“It also supports the Dubai Green Mobility Strategy 2030, which aims to stimulate the use of sustainable transport in line with the emirate’s strategic objectives to improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

DEWA strengthens UAE green energy strategy

The project has proved its pivotal role in consolidating the competitiveness of the UAE and Dubai. The UAE ranks first in green hydrogen competitiveness, according to the Green Hydrogen Report 2024 by Alvarez & Marsal.

The project at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world, which will have a production capacity of over 5,000 MW by 2030. It has been built to accommodate future hydrogen applications across the energy, transport and industrial sectors.

The Green Hydrogen project is part of DEWA’s ongoing efforts to reduce the production and storage costs of green hydrogen, which, in turn, lowers the cost of clean energy and increases its efficiency.