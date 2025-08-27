Empower approves over 23,000 NOC applications during H1 2025

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation ( Empower ) said it has approved 23,339 No Objection Certificate (NOC) applications during the first six months of 2025, an 18.7 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

This growth not only highlights the growing demand for the company’s services, but also its strong relationships with clients, including consultants, contractors, and real estate developers. It also demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering hassle-free services, streamlining business operations, and enhancing operational efficiency and productivity.

Empower’s NOC service is smart and highly efficient, enabling contractors and real estate developers to submit applications easily through the company’s website.

Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, said: “We are guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen Dubai’s position among the world’s most advanced and intelligent cities, by providing distinguished and highly efficient services in line with the emirate’s continuous economic, urban, and commercial growth.

“The No Objection Certificate (NOC) service is an example of Empower’s pioneering offerings. The growing demand for these services reflects the company’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Dubai’s sustainable infrastructure and providing a range of smart solutions that enhance energy efficiency, reduce the carbon footprint, and improve quality of life of the emirate’s residents and Empower’s approximately 148,000 customers.”

A statement from Empower said the company is committed to accelerating development and construction processes, reducing violations, infringements, and potential damages, while helping to avoid fines and save time and effort for all stakeholders involved.