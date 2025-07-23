Empower begins to cool to the first phase of Al Habtoor Tower

Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) has commenced supplying its district cooling services to the first phase of the Al Habtoor Tower project, a mega residential development spanning 3.52 million square feet.

Empower said all phases of the district cooling connection to the project, located in Al Habtoor City, right off Dubai’s arterial Sheikh Zayed Road, are scheduled for completion by the end of 2027. The project will require a total cooling capacity of 7,200 refrigeration tons (RT), equivalent to nearly 75 per cent of the peak cooling demand of the Burj Khalifa.

Empower cools Al Habtoor Tower

Empower is servicing Al Habtoor Tower through its Business Bay district cooling project, utilising advanced systems designed to maximise energy efficiency and minimise carbon emissions. The distribution network for the project has been engineered in line with leading environmental standards.

Ahmad bin Shafar, CEO of Empower, commented: “We take pride in our partnership with Al Habtoor Group to deliver our industry-leading services to the Al Habtoor Tower. This collaboration stands as a testament to the confidence in Empower’s expertise and capabilities in supporting landmark developments that shape the emirate’s urban landscape.

“The scale and diversity of Empower’s portfolio reflect our steadfast commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality and reliability to customers across all sectors. We remain committed to delivering sustainable cooling solutions that align with Dubai’s rapid urban and population growth, and support its environmental objectives.”

Al Habtoor Tower stands out as one of the most iconic urban developments in Empower’s portfolio. Rising at 350 meters, the tower comprises 87 floors and 1,701 residential units, complemented by a range of luxury amenities. It is expected to house up to 5,000 residents.

Empower provides environmentally friendly district cooling services to all projects of Al Habtoor City, including a collection of luxury international hotels and mixed-use residential towers.