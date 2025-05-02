ENGIE, NEOM partner on brine valorisation to boost sustainable desalination in Saudi Arabia

ENGIE, a global leader in low-carbon energy and services, announced a collaboration with NEOM , the sustainable region in northwest Saudi Arabia, on advancing solutions for desalination brine valorisation.

The cross-border partnership addresses a key component of water sustainability in arid regions and extracting value from waste.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the initiative envisages the two entities sharing expertise, testing results, and piloting installations aimed at developing desalination brine management practices.

The partnership will harness advanced technologies, including advanced membrane solutions and crystallisation systems, to explore the potential for valuable resource recovery from seawater brine by-products.

Olivier Sala, Vice President of Research & Innovation at ENGIE, said brine management is one of the critical challenges associated with desalination.

“By working with NEOM, who are ambitious in terms of scale and complexity, we are excited to explore new avenues for sustainable solutions that align with our broader mission of driving the energy transition,” Sala said.

Gavin van Tonder, Managing Director of Water at NEOM, said: “By partnering with ENGIE, we aim to advance necessary technologies that reduce the environmental footprint of desalination while contributing to NEOM’s vision of a sustainable future.”

This collaboration represents a step towards building a sustainable water resource management system, with the potential to scale these solutions to other regions facing similar challenges in water desalination.