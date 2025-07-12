OPEC forecasts $10.6tn in oil investments by 2040 to secure global energy stability

The Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) warns that the oil sector will need $10.6tn in new investments by 2040—and up to $18.2tn by 2050—to meet rising global demand and maintain market stability, according to its 2025 World Oil Outlook (WOO).

OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al Ghais stresses that while transitioning to cleaner energy remains essential, the world must also shore up oil and gas infrastructure.

He said that safeguarding energy security and achieving climate objectives will depend on balanced policies that cover all energy sources and technologies. He highlights the need to strengthen efforts in low-carbon solutions and to expand carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) under a circular-economy framework.

Opec oil demand forecasts

Key drivers shaping the next two decades include: