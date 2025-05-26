Pakistan allocates 2,000MW to power Bitcoin mining and AI data centres

Pakistan said it will allocate 2,000 megawatts (MW) of electricity in the first phase of a national initiative to power bitcoin mining and AI data centres.

The allocation is part of Islamabad’s plans to use its surplus electricity to bitcoin mining and AI data centres, the country’s finance ministry said on Sunday.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC), a government-backed body, which is part of a broader strategy to monetise surplus electricity, create high-tech jobs, and attract foreign investment, the ministry said, Reuters reported.

The allocation is the first phase of a broader, multi-stage digital infrastructure roll-out, the ministry said.

Pakistan’s energy sector is grappling with challenges, including high electricity tariffs and surplus generation capacity.

The rapid expansion of solar energy has further complicated the landscape, as more consumers turn to alternative energy sources to mitigate high costs.