Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company urges disconnection for unverified meters

The Saudi National Water Company, fully owned by the state and represented by the Public Investment Fund , has urged owners and beneficiaries of unverified water meters in the Kingdom to complete the verification process through its digital channels before October 1, 2025, as water service will be permanently cut off automatically after that date.

The company, which operates under the umbrella of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, explained that this step is part of the meter verification initiative linking meters to the national ID or residency permit of the actual beneficiary, launched in mid-October 2024.

Verification ensures that customers can fully benefit from water services, in addition to other services provided by the company. In a statement, the company clarified that verifying a meter allows the actual beneficiary to request services, track their status through digital channels, receive bills and SMS notifications linked to their meter, and automatically access detailed account information, consumption tracking, and alerts in case of unusual increases.

The company added that all its official channels have been dedicated to processing water meter verification requests and confirmed that it has created a dedicated page on its official website, which includes a step-by-step guide and answers to frequently asked questions regarding water meter verification.

Water Meter Verification initiative in Saudi Arabia

In late 2024, the National Water Company confirmed that the Water Meter Verification initiative ensures linking meters to the actual beneficiary—whether owner or tenant—safeguarding their rights and helping them manage all services connected to their account.

The initiative also contributes to the continuity of services provided to beneficiaries, enables the company to communicate directly with them, and ensures the delivery of account-related notifications.

Meter verification can be done easily by logging in through the National Water Company app or the electronic branch, then selecting the account(s) to be verified and specifying the current relationship between the customer and the account—whether as an owner or beneficiary.

If the account has not been added, the property owner can add the meter and define the relationship in simple steps. The company noted that if the account appears under the beneficiary’s profile and they can view its data, it is considered verified. However, if the account shown is unrelated to the customer, they can select the option “Not Mine.”

The company also stated that “verifying the water service meter ensures the rights of everyone—whether owners or tenants. When a rental contract for a property with independent meters ends or is terminated, the water meter reverts to the owner’s name. For property owners of multi-unit residential buildings, owners must form an owners’ association and appoint a representative to verify the meter.”

It added that in cases where multiple tenants share a single meter in one property, the meter remains linked to the property owner. If the meter is registered under the name of a deceased person, the legal heir’s representative must verify the meter by adding the account and attaching the official inheritance documentation.

The company explained that if the verification request is for a tenant in a property with an independent meter, the verification will be completed through the Ejar platform, with the meter automatically reverting to the owner’s name once the lease ends. It added that the required documents for verification by property owners include proof of property ownership.

The company further stated that failure to verify meters will affect the continuity of services provided to beneficiaries, noting that verification will be mandatory for rented properties. It emphasized that linking the meter to the beneficiary will help eliminate financial disputes between owners and tenants.

