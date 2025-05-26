Saudi Aramco weighs asset sales to boost liquidity, say sources

Saudi state oil giant Aramco is reportedly exploring potential asset sales to free up funds, apparently to fund its international expansion plans.

The move is also said to be to cushion the impact of lower crude prices.

Aramco is looking to improve efficiency and cut costs, and an option under consideration would be asset sales, Reuters reported, citing unnamed sources.

The company has asked investment bankers to pitch ideas for how to raise funds from its assets, the report said.

Reuters, however, said its sources declined to say which assets could be sold or name the banks involved.

The wire service said the firm declined to comment on the issue.

Aramco is the world’s largest oil-producing company and the main source of Saudi state revenue.

Oil price hits Aramco

The Reuters report said the firm will slash dividend payouts by nearly a third this year as lower oil prices hit its income.

Aramco is the engine of the Saudi economy, and its sprawling business includes units for aviation, construction and sports.

It has retained majority stakes during previous asset sales, such as its deals around its pipeline infrastructure.

The Saudi government is putting pressure on its industries to improve profitability amid low crude prices and as it spends its hydrocarbon wealth on new sectors to cut reliance on oil.

The kingdom faces a widening budget deficit, with the International Monetary Fund saying Riyadh needs an oil price of over $90 per barrel to balance its books, compared to prices of around $60 per barrel in recent weeks.

Aramco has in recent years made a push to grow its global footprint, including investing in Chinese refineries, Chilean fuel retailer Esmax and US-headquartered LNG firm MidOcean.

The Saudi company said last week it signed 34 preliminary deals potentially worth up to $90 billion with US firms following President Donald Trump’s visit to the kingdom.