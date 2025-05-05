Singapore’s Sembcorp launches 588MWp solar plant in Oman, marking Middle East expansion

Sembcorp Utilities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore-based leading energy and urban solutions provider Sembcorp Industries, announced the start of commercial operations of its mega solar power plant in Oman, its first greenfield renewables development in the Middle East.

The 588MWp Manah II Solar Independent Power Project (Manah II) in Manah, Sultanate of Oman, is also its largest utility-scale solar farm project to date, the company said.

This milestone follows the successful completion of acceptance tests announced earlier in March 2023 and December 2024, the company said in a media release.

Sembcorp’s solar plant in Oman will commence power supply under a 20-year power purchase agreement for 500MW with Nama Power and Water Procurement Company.

Located in Ad Dakhiliyah, Manah, the project, awarded on March 23, 2023, spans 6.8 million square metres and features 1 million bifacial solar PV panels.

The company said Manah II, its first greenfield renewables development in the Middle East, will bolster regional efforts to diversify energy sources and supports Oman’s Vision 2040 goal of deriving 30 per cent of its electricity from renewables by 2030.

Headquartered in Singapore, Sembcorp has a balanced energy portfolio of 25.3GW, including 17.2GW of gross renewable energy capacity, across 11 countries.

Its urban development projects span close to 14,800 hectares across Asia and have generated over 414,000 employment opportunities and attracted close to $58 billion of investment capital, the company said.