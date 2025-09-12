Tabreed connects the 93-storied City Tower 1 to its district cooling network

A development by H&H, the 362.8-metre-tall City Tower 1 is now being supplied with 5,300 Refrigeration Tons (RT) of sustainable cooling from Tabreed’s existing plant in the Al Satwa district.

Located opposite Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future on Sheikh Zayed Road, the tower features 695 residences, ranging from studio to 4-bedroom apartments, four floors of office space, two floors of retail spaces, a gym, and an indoor play area for children, among other amenities.

Tabreed connects City Tower 1 to district cooling network

Khalid Al Marzooqi, Chief Executive Officer of Tabreed, commented: “Tabreed is proud to contribute to the development of the UAE’s most iconic real estate projects by delivering sustainable, reliable solutions that support national growth and energy efficiency objectives.

“Connecting City Tower 1 to one of our pre-existing networks clearly demonstrates our commitment to Dubai’s continued progress. Our presence in the city is unmistakable, with Tabreed’s Downtown Dubai network supplying Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and many other landmark developments with sustainable cooling.

“Tabreed is a force for good in the UAE and continues to play an essential role in enabling the region’s urban transformation while creating lasting value for developers, investors and communities alike.”

Miltos Bosinis, Chief Executive Officer, H&H, added: “City Tower 1 is a landmark addition to the Sheikh Zayed Road skyline and a reflection of H&H’s ambition to redefine Dubai’s urban landscape.

City Tower 1 speaks directly to the future of the city; innovative, connected and uncompromising in excellence. To ensure comfort and efficiency, H&H partnered with Tabreed, the UAE’s leading district cooling provider, to install a state-of-the-art cooling system. This collaboration highlights H&H’s commitment to building elite destinations supported by innovative infrastructure solutions.”

This latest milestone follows a period of record growth for Tabreed. The company signed two of its biggest deals in 2025 in its 27-year history.

In June, Tabreed announced the acquisition of PAL Cooling Holding in partnership with CVC DIF, adding more than 182,000 Refrigeration Tons (RT) of connected capacity across Abu Dhabi and securing a long-term growth pipeline of up to 600,000 RT. A month earlier, it also secured an exclusive 250,000 RT concession at Palm Jebel Ali, in partnership with Dubai Holding Investments.

Founded in 1998 and publicly listed on the Dubai Financial Market, Tabreed owns and operates 94 plants in its portfolio across the GCC, including 76 in the United Arab Emirates and 18 in regional markets. Among some of the iconic development the company services are Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Metro, Bahrain Financial Harbor and the Jabal Omar Development in the Holy City of Makkah.