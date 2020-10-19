Newly confirmed coronavirus cases in UAE drop below 1,000-mark

The number of newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UAE dropped below the 1,000-mark on Monday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that 77,291 Covid-19 tests had been carried out over the past 24 hours, with 915 new infections identified. It takes the total number of recorded cases across the country to 116,517.

According to authorities, the infected individuals are from various nationalities and are in a stable condition.

MoHAP also announced three deaths due to Covid-19 “complications”, bringing the death toll in the country to 466.

While an additional 1,295 patients have fully recovered from the virus, with total recoveries up at 108,811.