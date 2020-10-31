UAE forms new committee to ensure business continuity amid coronavirus impact

The UAE announced on Saturday it has formed a new national committee to ensure business continuity as the ongoing coronavirus crisis continues to impact the local economy.

In line with the UAE Government’s plan and increased efforts to combat the pandemic, the National Covid-19 Crisis Recovery Management and Governance Committee has been formed.

Chaired by Dr Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, the committee includes members representing a number of ministries and federal departments in addition to representatives of the Emirates Development Bank and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

The committee is mandated to ensure “efficient recovery from the Covid-19 crisis by leveraging the resources required for business continuity”, state news agency WAM reported on Saturday.

The formation of the committee comes a few weeks after the UAE Central Bank forecast the local economy will suffer a deeper contraction this year than first estimated, dragged down by disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Gross domestic product will shrink 5.2 percent in 2020, compared with a previous forecast for a decline of 3.6 percent, the central bank said in its quarterly review last month.

GDP in the Arab world’s second-largest economy dropped an estimated 7.8 percent last quarter after a 0.8 percent contraction in the prior three months.

The committee will also develop proactive support programmes for various establishments by identifying their roles, responsibilities and key strategic and operational performance indicators with a view to ensuring a safe return to normalcy across society.

The committee will develop a strategic plan and identify key performance indicators for the post-Covid-19 phase at targeted sectors to gauge the performance of the entities concerned.

“The committee will focus on consolidating the strengths and competitive advantages of the UAE, especially the key focus sectors that are aligned with the national priorities to ensure security and sustainability of vital sectors, such as food, water, energy and pharmaceutical industries,” reported WAM, which added that other sectors in its mandate include advanced technologies which enable digital transformation, such as artificial intelligence, 5G, healthcare, telecommunications, infrastructure, supply chains and logistical services and SMEs.

The UAE leads Arab nations and comes 37th globally in the Covid Economic Recovery Index Ranking, developed by the Horizon Research Group.

Last week, Dubai said it plans to offer a further AED500 million ($136 million) of aid for businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis.

The package, which will consist of rent breaks and the elimination of government fees and fines for some businesses, will bring total government support to AED6.8 billion ($1.85 billion).